Resident tells authorities she was cooking, left and came back to apartment on fire, SAFD says

One of the residents reportedly told authorities she was cooking, left her apartment and came back to it being on fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire at an apartment complex may have started by someone cooking, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident was reported around midnight Friday in the 7900 block of West Military on the city's west side.

One of the residents reportedly told authorities she was cooking, left her apartment and came back to it being on fire.

That woman was taken in for questioning by investigators. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, but around 25 people were displaced and around $115,000 in damages were reported.

No injuries were reported.

Related links on KENS 5: