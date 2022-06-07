House fire may have started due to grill not being extinguished properly, authorities say

The Bexar County Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire coming from the roof of the home.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews worked to extinguish flames coming from a two-story home in west Bexar County.

Our KENS 5 crews arrived to the house on Stable Glen Drive around 6 a.m., south of Potranco Road.

Our crews could see flames coming through the windows of the house, as well as the roof. Authorities said the fire started outside in the back of the home on the deck. It appears to have started from a grill that wasn't extinguished properly.

The Bexar County Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames coming from the roof of the home. It took about an hour for crews to put the fire out.

Authorities later told KENS 5 that three people were inside the home. Fortunately, they all made it out safely. However, some pets may still be inside.