Fire in Luzerne County leaves ten people dead

The community is mourning in the wake of a gut-wrenching tragedy. Ten people were killed in the early-morning fire Friday as first responders tried to get them out.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — New video from a neighbor shows intense flames rising from the home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday.

State police say firefighters on the scene tried to rescue the people trapped inside, but the fire was raging.

"We pulled up and the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them but there was no way to get in to them," said Harold Baker, Berwick.

Harold Baker was one of the first firefighters on scene, telling us much of his own family was inside the home.

"I also lost my son, my daughter, grandson, two other grandkids in there, my father-in-law, my brother-in-law and my sister-in-law. All lost," said Baker.

State police confirm ten lives were claimed in the fire, releasing the names of the seven adults between the ages of 19 and 79.

Two boys, five and six years old, and a seven-year-old girl were killed in the blaze too.

Baker says 13 people were home at the time; relatives enjoying moments together, not knowing they would be some of their last. Baker's son, Dale, seen on his volunteer firemen's card was among those killed. He tells us there was nothing he could've done.

"I couldn't get in there to save them. That is the biggest thing that has been on me. I couldn't get in there to save them," said Baker.

Family members returned to the scene in the afternoon, laying flowers next to the heap of debris, remembering what was.

A community overcome with emotion, but already rallying support for the family.

"Any donations will be greatly appreciated. There will be people here at the fire company that at any time, things can be dropped off while the state police investigation continues," said Heidi Knorr, Nescopeck Fire Company.

"We are using multiple department assets to ensure a thorough and complete investigation into this fatal fire," said Lt. Derek Felsman, Pennsylvania State Police.

Baker tells Newswatch 16 there were 13 dogs inside the home as well, though it's not clear if any of them have been accounted for.

Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company is accepting donations for the family and planning fundraising events. To view a GoFundMe page set up for the family click here.