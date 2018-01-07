Fire units from several counties are responding to a large structure fire in Kenedy, where an old Walmart caught fire.

The building is located on Highway 181 across the street from Taco Bell.

According to the Karnes County Sheriff’s Office, the building caught fire around 5 p.m. and everyone inside the building and buildings in the nearby area have been evacuated, including an apartment complex and RV park.

Several residents also say that power is out in parts of Karnes County but it’s not known whether this is related to the fire.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured as a result of the fire, just that everyone was successfully evacuated.

© 2018 KENS