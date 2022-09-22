Fire in garage causes $100K in damages to northeast side home

The family of four made it out safely with no injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire in the garage of a northeast side home caused about $100,000 in damages, but thankfully nobody was injured.

It happened around 7:44 a.m. Thursday on the 18500 block of Taylore Run near E Sonterra Blvd.

Firefighters responded for reports of a structure fire and when they arrived they found the fire had started inside the garage. In order to gain access to battle the blaze, they had to make a huge hole in the door.

The family of four who live at the home all made it out safely with no injuries.

Officials don't believe the fire was supsicious in nature, but they will investigate.

Firefighters estimate the damage to the home to be around $100,000.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.