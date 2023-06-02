Fire causes heavy damages to newly constructed home, SAFD says

Officials say there were substantial damages to the floors, walls and ceiling estimating to be around $30,000.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire causes heavy damages to a newly constructed home on the west side late Thursday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The incident occurred on the 2900 block of Chihuahua around 11:10 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say reports came for the smell of smoke and when they arrived on the scene found a haze around the home with a heavy fire inside.

The home was described by officials as newly built or remodeled.

Officials say there was substantial damages to the floors, walls and ceiling estimating to be around $30,000.