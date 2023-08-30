Fire begins in home while owners are out of town

Fire officials say the owners of the home were made aware of the blaze.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters forcibly went inside a home since the owners were out of town in order to stop a blaze that started Wednesday afternoon on the northwest side.

Officials say the fire spread to the attic and they removed burglar bars in order to fight the flames.

Fire officials say it took about 10 minutes to put out the fire and the blaze might have started in the AC unit.

Extra firefighters were sent to the home since the weather is so hot and no injuries were reported.