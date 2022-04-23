Fire heavily damages two structures on the south side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO — School homework may be the reason why a family on the southside was saved from flames.
The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 400 block of West Southcross just before 3 a.m. Saturday.
Fire officials said two homes caught on fire at the back of the property. One was a total loss and the other one was heavily damaged. All that was inside of the structures were mainly mattresses, SAFD said.
Officials said one of the children was doing homework when she noticed the fire and woke her parents up. The homeowners moved their truck away from the burning structure which helped SAFD have better access to the fire, officials said.