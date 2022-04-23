Fire heavily damages two structures on the south side, officials say

One of the children was doing their homework when they noticed the fire and woke their parents up. Officials say that could have been what saved the family.

SAN ANTONIO — School homework may be the reason why a family on the southside was saved from flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a house fire at the 400 block of West Southcross just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said two homes caught on fire at the back of the property. One was a total loss and the other one was heavily damaged. All that was inside of the structures were mainly mattresses, SAFD said.