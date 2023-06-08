Fort Worth Stockyards nightclub severely damaged by fire, officials say

Officials say the building which caught fire was more than a century old.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth firefighters put out a fire in a historic building Saturday night in the Fort Worth Stockyards. No one was injured, officials say.

The building, which is more than a century old, currently housed the Cantina Cadillac Bar, 124 W Exchange Ave.

According to the fire department, a fire crew was returning from a separate call when they noticed a "large volume of fire" coming from the back of the Cadillac Bar on Aug. 5.

There's no information at this time on what caused the fire, but fire officials say a broken gas line contributed to it and made it difficult to contain.

The crew called for an alarm assignment to bring additional firefighters to the scene. Crews from neighboring cities like River Oak, Saginaw, Sansom Park and Lake Worth also came to help.

The Fort Worth department said the fire went to three alarms before it was brought under control. It took 15 fire engines, 7 aerial ladders, 5 chiefs, and 2 hours to get it under control.

Crews had to get through several obstacles like poor water supply, traffic control, and crowded parking lots that got in the way of fire trucks.

"There were also hundreds of onlookers crowding the streets during a robust Saturday night in the Stockyards," the department said in a news release.

Everyone was safely evacuated from the building, officials said, but the roof of the building collapsed and the structure could be compromised.