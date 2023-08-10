Fire destroys west-side home overnight

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, there were reports of people trapped inside. That turned out to be false information.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed into a west-side home after reports of people possibly trapped inside the burning house overnight.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to reports of a fire just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday off of the 700 block of Timbercreek Drive.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene, there were reports of people trapped inside. That turned out to be false information after a search of the home showed that everyone was able to make it out safely.

No word on the amount of damages caused by the fire, and thankfully no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire investigators and arson were called to the scene to investigate.

All of the residents of the home were checked out by EMS and released on scene.

No other information was provided and no injuries reported.

This is a developing story.

