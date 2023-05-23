Fire destroys vacant west-side home

Firefighters say they have been there before to same location.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire has destroyed a vacant home on the west side and officials say this is not the first time they've been to this location.

Firefighters were called out to the 700 block of S San Augustine Avenue near S General McMullen around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The battalion chief said that there is evidence indicating that some people were squatting inside the home.

It was a very intense fire that officials say destroyed this dwelling.

No one was inside the home when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

The road is closed off while officials work to finish off battling the blaze.

No word on the amount of damages caused by the fire, but the home is a total loss.

This is a developing story.

