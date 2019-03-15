SAN ANTONIO — Two family homes were destroyed by what the fire chief called a "wind-driven blow torch" on the west side Friday morning.

But those who lost everything in the 2500 block of Menchaca Street said they saved what matters most, the lives of elderly family members.

91-year-old Raymond Guadiano said he had planned a festive birthday luncheon, but those plans came to an abrupt end when the home he built back in 1950 was consumed by fire.

"As long as nobody's hurt, that's what counts," Guadiano said while surveying the damage.

Guadiano said he was just grateful he and his wife Herlinda were able to escape from the home where they raised seven children.

Guadiano’s oldest son Richard said he remembers watching his father build their family legacy.

“I vividly remember my granddad - both my granddads - coming out to a vacant lot full of weeds and overgrown brush, and they staked out the foundation for the property where the house was built; and then my two granddads and my dad - and me, of course - we built the house.”

Guadiano says he built and improved his home over the years as he could afford to accommodate his growing brood.

“There were times when I had time to nail only one board on the floor and then I had to go to work. I worked the second shift at Kelly. Little by little, that's what I did,” Guadiano said.

While Guadiano reminisced, a parade of family members salvaged bits of faith and fun times, laughing over pictures that survived the inferno, cradling Christmas keepsakes and fragile glassware, vowing to wash hand-made blankets to make them like new again.

Richard Guadiano said moving forward together will help everyone heal from the loss.

“The comforting comes from the fact that we're all united,” Richard said.

The Guadiano home and the one next door, belonging to the Tristan family, where elders also escaped, are being called total losses.

Joseph Tristan said four people escaped from his home “My sister came knocking on the door saying fire, fire!”

Tristan said with family safely out of the house, he tried to fight the fire.

“I got the hose. I tried to do what I can to put the fire out but it was already, it was already kind of going. The wind and everything didn't help it any,” Tristan said.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said wind gusts of more than 25 miles per hour made fighting the fire dangerous for everyone.

“Wind is always a challenge. We were very fortunate that we were able to get a handle on it because we could have lost several other homes in this block,” Hood said, adding “These structures are very old, very close together, and there’s a lot of equipment, storage things in the garage so there was a very heavy fuel load in these fires.”

Hood said one of the homes belonged to the family of a fire department paramedic. Neighbors said the other home has a San Antonio firefighter in the family.

Arson investigators are looking for a cause, and the Guadianos said a Code Compliance representative told them it is likely that an emergency demolition order will be issued in the coming days that will require them to raze what’s left of their home.

Richard Guadiano said “This can be replaced. Our folks can't and we will do whatever we need to do to take care of our parents.”