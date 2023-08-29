Fire destroys southeast-side home

Officials say the fire started in the back of the home and then quickly spread.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a southwest-side home Tuesday afternoon.

San Antonio firefighters were called out to the 1000 block of King Avenue around 10:40 a.m. for reports of a structure fire.

Officials say the fire started in the back of the home and then quickly spread.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, althought they say there are still some hotspots they are working to put out.

Nobody was inside the home.

No word on what may have caused the fire to start or the dollar amount from the damages caused by the flames and smoke.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.

