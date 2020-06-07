Fire destroys home, auto repair shop with antique cars

Authorities were able to stop the flames from spreading to another home, but SAFD says there is at least $200,000 in damage.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a southwest-side home and an auto business, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident happened around 10:19 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Quintana Road.

SAFD said no one was hurt, but there was severe damage to both the home and auto repair shop. The fire burned through a large garage with antique cars inside.

Fire crews told KENS 5 that a man said he was having a party, went to someone's house and when he got back, he saw the large fire.

Arson was called to the scene to investigate, but no further details were reported.