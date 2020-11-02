SAN ANTONIO — A fire destroyed a neighborhood store on the city's west side, but no one was inside when it started, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the Food Mart Mom & Pop on Culebra near Hamilton Road.

Fire crews set up a defense barrier, putting out the flames quickly. No one was hurt, but the damages are estimated at around $120 thousand.

The cause of the fire was not reported.

