Officials believe arson may be to blame for

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — A Bexar County home was destroyed by a fire late Tuesday night and officials believe it may have been started intentionally.

It happened on Rockport Road near Somerset at 11 p.m.

Lytle Fire is now saying the cause of the fire is suspicious.

The family told first responders that the home belonged to their grandmother, who died. They say her grandson continued to live there even after she was gone.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies say they’ve been told the man living there may have set the home on fire intentionally.

According to the family, he’s started two other fires before this one.

This time, however, the fire left the home in ruins.

When Lytle Fire and the BCSO arrived, they found the home was already engulfed in flames.

During the fire, BCSO says the man tried to run away, but they were able to detain him.

So far, there's no word on his name or what charges he may be facing.

We'll keep working to get that information.

Officials say the home is a total loss.

This is an ongoing investigation.

