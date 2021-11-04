Teen missing after overnight house fire on eastside

The 19-year-old often visits a nearby relative, but so far his family has not been able to track him down after a fire took over their home, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A house fire broke out in the early morning hours on Sunday on the city's eastside, but so far authorities have not been able to account for everyone who lives in the home. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, there was no sign of the teen in the house.

The couple who lives at the home told first responders their 19-year-old son sometimes visits another family member's home down the street.

The home, located in the 2800 block of Lake Arbor, outside of Loop 410 and U.S. Highway 87, is being considered a total loss. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the fire.