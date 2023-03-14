Fire destroys east-side mobile home, safd says

No injuries to people or animals were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters say what initially started out as trash fire, then shed fire, ended up being a mobile home that was on fire oin the city's east side early Tuesday morning.

SAFD was called out to East Highland Boulevard near Rigsby Avenue right around 6 a.m. for reports of a fire.

One woman was inside at the time the fire began.

We're told that everyone made it out safely. No injuries to people or animals were reported.

Investigators are looking into what may have started the blaze.

Officials say it took about 30 minutes to get the flames under control. The mobile home is a total loss, but no word on the exact dollar amount of the damages.

This is a developing story.

