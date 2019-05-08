WINDCREST, Texas — A fire destroyed an apartment building in the Windcrest neighborhood on San Antonio's northeast side early Monday morning.

The fire broke out just before 1:00 a.m. at the Crestwind Apartments on Willmon Way.

It took crews from several different fire departments, including the Windcrest Fire Department, Alamo Heights Fire Department, Universal City Fire Department, and the Air Force Fire Department, to put the fire out.

Emergency medical crews and the Windcrest Police Department were also assisting with evacuation effort. Everyone in the apartment building was evacuated safely.

The apartment building is believed to be a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.