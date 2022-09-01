Fire destroys abandoned commercial downtown building

Firefighters had to cut out burglar bars to gain access to the building to fight the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — A single-story abandoned building downtown was destroyed by a fire overnight.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. on the 100 block of E. Quincy St. near Navarro St.

Firefighters responded for reports of a commercial structure fire with heavy smoke coming from the windows.

Crews had to cut metal window bars, also known as burglar bars, and remove wooden sheets that covered the doorways to gain access to the building to battle the blaze.

The battalion chief said this location has been the scene of a fire multiple times and unfortunately this time the fire burned everything. The building is a total loss.

Fire officials suspect transients to be the ones that may have caused the fire, but they are not absolutely certain due to the extensive damage.

Fire investigators are on scene to look into exactly what happened.

No injuries were reported and no word on the exact amount of damages.

