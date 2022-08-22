Fire damages southeast side motel

SAN ANTONIO — A motel on the southeast side of town was damaged by fire early Monday morning.
Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Rainbow Motel at the 4700 block of S. Presa Street near E. Southcross Boulevard for reports of a fire.
When first responders got to the location, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the roof. South Presa is currently closed and traffic is being diverted while the fire is being investigated. No word on when it will reopen.
Officials are not sure if anyone was living inside of the rooms where the fire began, but everyone did make it out safely.
No injuries were reported and officials are unsure what started the fire.
This is a developing story.
