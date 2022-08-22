Fire damages southeast side motel

The fire began at around 6:30 a.m. at the Rainbow Motel off S. Presa Street near E. Southcross Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A motel on the southeast side of town was damaged by fire early Monday morning.

BREAKING: Fire in a portion of the the Rainbow Motel. The call came in around 6:35a. No injuries to report. An evacuation did occur. It’s unclear IF people were living in the fire ravaged rooms. The fire started on the inside of the building. No cause determined. #kens5 pic.twitter.com/I81PL63SAn — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) August 22, 2022

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to the Rainbow Motel at the 4700 block of S. Presa Street near E. Southcross Boulevard for reports of a fire.

When first responders got to the location, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the roof. South Presa is currently closed and traffic is being diverted while the fire is being investigated. No word on when it will reopen.

Officials are not sure if anyone was living inside of the rooms where the fire began, but everyone did make it out safely.

No injuries were reported and officials are unsure what started the fire.

This is a developing story.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.