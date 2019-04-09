SAN ANTONIO — A fast-moving fire ripped through several businesses on the city's south side early Wednesday morning.

Crews said the fire broke out just before 4:30 a.m. at South Flores and Morrill.

The fire was in a commercial building with several additions. The fire started in the attic, and crews said they had a hard time accessing the fire from the metal roof.

There were no injuries, but crews said the fire caused about $200,000 worth of damage.

Fire crews said they are investigating this as a suspicious fire and they have not determined the cause.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it is received.