Fire crews work to put out massive apartment fire in north San Antonio

130 residents are seeking shelter at Johnson High School after being displaced by the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — Multiple fire crews worked to put out a massive apartment fire off TPC parkway in north San Antonio Thursday night.

Officials with the San Antonio Fire Department told KENS 5 one building at the Cortland View at TPC was on fire. The flames spread to cars in the complex's parking lot as well.

Neighbors said everyone from the building was able to make it out safely, County officials said 130 residents are seeking shelter tonight at Johnson High School after being displaced by the fire.

Fire crews were seen bringing bottled water to firefighters battling the fire. Fire trucks were coming to the scene dumping water to assist in putting out the fire, amid water shortages and pressure issues across San Antonio.