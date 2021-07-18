Fire crews work battle blaze, heavy smoke seen coming from residential area

Officials said there were two occupants in each of the homes but all everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — Crews were working to extinguish heavy structure fires Sunday morning.

Around 11 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Segura street to reports of a fire.

A SAFD commander said when they arrived on scene, one of the structures was fully involved with fire spreading to the neighboring structure.

Crews were able to extinguish the first fire but that structure did sustain extensive damage, officials said. The second structure fire was also extinguished.

There were two occupants in each of the homes but everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.