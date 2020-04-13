SAN ANTONIO — Heavy smoke from a utility room filled part of the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in the Medical Center, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The incident was reported around 11:25 p.m. Sunday on the fourth floor of the hospital.

Firefighters said a "burnt out pipe" caused the smoke. They were able to cut power to the machinery and use vans to ventilate the hospital.

Authorities did not have to evacuate anyone and the smoke did not affect any patients.

