There was a small fire in the back of the home that the firefighters put out. The man was found in the home suffering from smoke inhalation.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was rescued from his burning home on the northside early Thursday morning and a woman and dog were able to get out safely, officials say.

Just before 3:45 a.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 13500 block of Cassia Way for a fire.

When they arrived on scene, they found a lot of smoke coming from the house. They were told that someone was inside, and the search for the victim began.

SAFD found a man inside of his bedroom and carried him outside. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Another woman and a dog made it out safely, officials said.

The fire started in the back of the home and was put out quickly. Officials said the main problem was the smoke.

