Fire crews put out blaze at Dollar General on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a Dollar General on the city's southwest side.
Dozens of units were called to 5831 Old Pearsall Road, where officials say they found heavy fire in the storage area in the back of the store. They say it took about a half hour to put it out, and at peak there were about 25 units and 100 firefighters on the scene.
SAFD officials said no injuries were reported, and they're still investigating the cause of the fire and extent of the damage, which was mainly contained to the back of the store.
This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.
Related links on KENS 5: