SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Fire crews encountered some difficulties while trying to battle and early morning fire in the 300 block of Hallmark Path.

Just before 2 a.m. a fire broke out in far south Bexar County. Crews reportedly had a hard time getting water to the fire, making it difficult to tackle.

Firefighters shared with KENS 5 that the fire quickly consumed a trailer home. Crews had to take precaution when the walls of the trailer started to collapse.

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire.

Investigators are working to determine what started the fire.