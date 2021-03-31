Fire crews extinguish flames in vacant apartment unit; incident said to be 'suspicious'

One person was treated at the apartment complex for smoke inhalation.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio firefighters took quick action to keep a fire at a west-side apartment from spreading.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of Bronco Lane.

When fire crews arrived, they found a vacant apartment unit with flames inside. Authorities were able to extinguish the fire, but they said the fire is "suspicious" and that no one should have been inside that unit.

One person was treated at the apartment complex for smoke inhalation. Arson was called to the scene to investigate. Residents in that building were reportedly able to return back to their units.