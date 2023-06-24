Fire crews contain grease fire at J. Anthony's Seafood restaurant at Loop 410 and Culebra

The fire started at around 2:25 a.m. at the J. Anthony's Seafood restaurant on Loop 410 and Culebra.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews worked to contain a grease fire early Saturday morning at a local seafood restaurant.

Fire officials said the grease fire luckily did not spread to the actual building. Crews did have work hard to cool the grease and make it safe to work with. The grease traps and ventilation in the building did work well to ventilate the smoke and keep the fire from spreading.

Fire officials say the fire did cause about $5,000-$10,000 worth of damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

