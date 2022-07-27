Crews battling 50-acre grass fire in Buda, 11-acre fire near Hornsby Bend

BUDA, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office says that first responders are working to put out a grass fire in Buda. The fire is estimated at around 50 acres.
The fire was reported on FM 967 near Coves of Cimarron in Buda. That's in northwest Buda off of 1626.
A KVUE crew on the scene reports that multiple fire trucks and law enforcement officers from Buda, Kyle and the sheriff's office are at the scene. Helicopters are also there assisting in the response.
The HCSO is asking drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
Hays County officials originally stated that evacuation orders were issued out of an abundance of caution and reverse 911 calls are being made, however, they later clarified that they were incorrect in stating so.
A temporary shelter has been set up at Hays Hills Baptist Church at 1401 N. FM 2626 in Buda. Pets are allowed but officials ask that cats be held in carriers and that dogs remain on leashes at all times.
Meanwhile, fire crews are also fighting an 11-acre fire near Hornsby Bend on Wednesday afternoon. STAR Flight was on the scene assisting by conducting water drops at the scene at 13404 FM 969, behind Sunbelt Rentals.
That fire is threatening some structures and a small number of evacuations were ordered, according to Travis County ESD 12.
Evacuees were taken to Gilbert Elementary School and some livestock was moved to safety, ESD 12 said.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
