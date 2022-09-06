Heavy flames erupt from San Antonio sign business; several crews called to assist

At one point, 20 units were called to assist.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out at a sign business on the city's west side.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the scene around 3:50 a.m. on Thursday on Culebra Road near North Hamilton Avenue.

At one point, 20 units were called to assist; the fire was so difficult to put out, multiple first responders had to be called to cycle in and out so crews could get a break.

When KENS 5 arrived to the scene around 5 a.m., our crews witnessed heavy flames coming from the roof of the building. However, at 6 a.m., our crews witnessed authorities containing the flames, only seeing smoke coming from the business.

SAFD said there are homes and other businesses nearby. However, they were not affected and no one had to evacuate. They said there was difficulty, however, getting inside the building due to the construction taking place.

The building is reportedly older with multiple layers, and crews had to force their way into the business to extinguish the flames.