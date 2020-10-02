SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department called for extra help to tackle a fire outside University Hospital.

The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. Monday in a construction area.

KENS 5 spoke to SAFD and they said the fire is under control. It happened in an area where crews were doing demolitions in the morning.

Earlier this morning, a second-alarm was called due to the location of the fire, but eventually called off those units.

If you're trying to get into the University Hospital entrance, it is blocked off on Medical Drive, but expected to reopen soon.

No injuries were reported and firefighters checked every floor of the hospital to ensure the fire did not spread.