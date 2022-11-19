Fire crews battle two fires overnight across San Antonio

There were no reported injuries in either fire.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Firefighters battled two fires overnight across the city, officials said.

The first fire was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of Utopia Lane at the Spanish Crest Apartments. Fire officials said when they arrived, the first floor was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and prevent the flames from spreading, but the unit that was on fire is completely destroyed. The unit above has minor damage, officials said. The cause of that fire is unknown and under investigation.

The other fire was reported on the city's southside just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 24000 block of Pleasanton Road at the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio.

Bexar County Fire Department crews said they had water supply issues and requested mutual aid from other Bexar County fire departments.