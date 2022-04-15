Fire crews battled large fire at south-side day care

Our KENS 5 crew arrived around 5:45 a.m. and witnessed flames shooting from the roof of the building.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews battled a large fire at a south-side day care.

The fire began around 5 a.m. Friday morning on Pleasanton Road. The day care is called Guardian Angel Child Development Center, and it appears other businesses are in the same large building, such as a fitness studio.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the second alarm fire. The building is in a U-shape and the flames began spreading from the center of the structure.

By 7 a.m., the fire was extinguished. However, crews had to work defensively for nearly two hours to get the flames under control.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The area will be closed for a bit as authorities investigate what caused the fire to begin.