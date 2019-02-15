SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex the oasis at Oakwell on the city's northeast side Friday afternoon.

30 units are at the fire at 1900 northeast Loop 410, between Wurzbach and Ira Lee Road, just inside the loop.

San Antonio fire officials tell us everyone made it out okay. They said 12 apartment units were impacted, and they were all in the same building.

The fire appeared to be inside the wall of the apartments, making it difficult to fight. Flames were seen through the roof. There was also heavy smoke billowing from the three-story complex.

A firefighter was injured by falling debris, suffering a a laceration to the head. No other injuries were reported, but four dogs were lost. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.