Fire causes damage at home in north San Antonio

Crews were able to knock down the fire in 15 minutes. According to SAFD, no injuries were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire caused serious damage to a home on Dresden Dr. in north San Antonio around 9:45 a.m. Friday.

San Antonio Fire Department officials say the fire spread throughout the house to the yard, fence and roof. Crews were able to knock down the fire in 15 minutes before it caused anything more than heat damage to neighboring houses.

According to SAFD, no injuries were reported and two people got out safely. The total damage and cause of the fire remain unknown.