Fire causes $10,000 in damages to westside property

The blaze began in a shed in the back of the property and spread to the back of the home.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire burned through a home on San Antonio's west side overnight.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on South San Augustine Avenue.

Officials say the fire began in a shed behind the home, then quickly spread to the back of the home.

Thankfully, the house was not occupied, so nobody was injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

