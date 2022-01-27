Fire burns through vacant warehouse near downtown

Officials said homeless people set up wooden structures inside the warehouse as living quarters and something somehow caught on fire. No one was injured.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a warehouse fire near downtown Thursday morning, officials say.

Just before 4 a.m., the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire in the 800 block of East Locust Street, which is near the Pearl Brewery area.

The battalion chief said multiple homeless people were in the house along with multiple wooden structures to create separate living spaces.

Somehow, a fire started and all the living quarters were burned in the fire. When officials arrived, they didn't find anyone inside and did not report any injuries.