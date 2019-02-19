SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were at a multi-use building on the city's south side where a fire broke out throughout the building Monday evening.

According to SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward, the fire spread throughout all portions of the building located at the 2800 block of S. Zarzamora Street. The building contains a restaurant, tire shop, and living quarters all within the same structure.

This created conditions that made it difficult for crews to gain the upper hand on the fire, Woodward told KENS 5.

Leo Santillan managed to escape the fire with his family. His pregnant girlfriend was checked by paramedics and they said she'll be fine.

"It started from the bottom," he said. "We were barely eating, and my little brother started looking and saw smoke. So I checked outside, and there was fire, so we started running outside and knocking on the neighbor's door."

Crews remained at the scene Monday night chasing hotspots to ensure 100 percent containment.

Woodward says that no injuries have been reported.