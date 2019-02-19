SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters are at a multi-use building on the city's south side where a fire broke out throughout the building Monday evening.

According to SAFD spokesperson Woody Woodward, the fire spread throughout all portions of the building located at the 2800 block of S. Zarzamora Street which contains a restaurant, tire shop, and living quarters all located within the same structure.

This created conditions that made it difficult for crews to gain the upper hand on the fire, Woodward told KENS 5.

Crews remain at the scene Monday night chasing hotspots to ensure 100 percent containment.

Woodward says that no injuries have been reported.

