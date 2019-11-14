SAN ANTONIO — Arson was called out to investigate a fire that broke out at a Valero in the 3200 block of Commercial Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday

According to officials with SAFD, the store was closed at the time of the fire.

The fire was called in by a customer whom pulled up for gas.

Firefighters forced their way into the store and vented smoke.

The fire was external on the side of the building by some trees and trash.

Firefighters believe that someone who was camped out on the side of the store may have had something to do with the fire.

Damages are estimated to be around $3,000.