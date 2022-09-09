Fire breaks out at old fire training academy

A fire training academy that has been vacant for many years caught fire on Friday.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out Friday afternoon at the site of a former fire training academy that has been closed for 20 years.

The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. at the vacant building on Sao Paulo. No injuries were reported from the fire, but it did cause significant damage to the building.

Fire crews say it had been vacant for many years, and piles of trash and debris contributed to the flames.

"It was never really a heavy amount of fire, just kind of stubborn and hard to get to. Once crews got to it, they got it knocked out pretty quick," said Joe Arrington of the San Antonio Fire Department.

Arrington said while the city has used the building for various purposes over the years, its design as a fire training facility made the task of putting out the fire more challenging.

"It's kind of difficult layout. It's a multi-storey area of fire department facilities where they worked on fire trucks," Arrington said. "It's kind of a machine shop, but it's mostly up on the second floor."

Arrington said the building is known in the area to be abandoned and its possible people were staying the building and sometimes fires result from that. He said this is not the first time his department has been called out to that location.