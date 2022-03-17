Fire breaks out at San Antonio Mexican restaurant

Crews arrived to the fire coming from the roof, and worked to tackle it offensively.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out at a northwest-side restaurant, but the San Antonio Fire Department said no one was inside.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of West Avenue at Jacala Mexican Restaurant.

Authorities said they don't know how the fire started, but an investigation is underway.

Fire crews arrived to the fire coming from the roof, and worked to tackle it offensively.

The restaurant was not open and no injuries have been reported.

While KENS 5 was at the scene gathering details, our team also saw a wrecked vehicle behind a fire truck. Details about that crash have not been reported.