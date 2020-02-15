SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to a fire at an apartment building Saturday afternoon.

There were reports just after 4 p.m. Saturday of heavy smoke billowing from the Hudson Apartments in the 6000 block of Blanco Road, just inside Loop 410 on the city's north side.

Firefighters were getting the situation under control by about 4:30, and many units already had turned back from the scene.

One man was treated for smoke inhalation, but there were no other injuries reported.

