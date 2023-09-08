Fire breaks out at historic county courthouse in Uvalde

The Uvalde Police Department posted several pictures of the fire on its Facebook page.

SAN ANTONIO — A fire broke out a historic county courthouse in Uvalde early Wednesday morning, Uvalde Police say.

The fire started just before 3 a.m.

The Uvalde Police Department posted several pictures of the fire on its Facebook page, warning residents to stay clear of the area. The photos show flames and smoke coming out of the windows of the building.

Police said the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department was working to put out the fire.

There is no word on how the fire started.

This is a developing story and further details will be added as they are received. Check back to this article for updates.

Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department is currently on scene of an active fire at the Historic Uvalde County Court House. Please avoid the area. Posted by Uvalde Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

