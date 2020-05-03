SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews were called out to a small abandoned structure just north of downtown Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the 300 block of San Pedro Avenue, but it's not the first time a fire has occurred at that location. The most recent fire there occurred in November, according to an official with the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

While the cause of past fires has been arson, per an official with SAFD, there is no word on the cause of today's fire or on an estimate for damages.