Fire breaks out at abandoned apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — An abandoned apartment complex erupted in flames Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. at The Preserve at the Port Apartments on 402 Gillmore Avenue on the city's southwest side.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said a gas line was fueling the fire, making the flames even bigger. Fire crews said at 7 a.m., the flames are under control and won't spread to other buildings.

KENS 5 was at the scene and witnessed crews dousing water on the flames in an attempt to keep the fire contained. SAFD said little parts of the building collapsed while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was reportedly inside the building and Chief Hood says it's likely it was undergoing renovation.

SAFD is working with CPS Energy to get the gas line turned off.

— erica zucco (@ericazucco) July 16, 2021