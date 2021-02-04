3 fires break out at Austin homeless camps in 24 hours

One of the fires damaged the Buford Tower, a historic landmark in Downtown Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Three fires broke out at Austin homeless camps over the span of 24 hours. One of those fires spread and burned the historic Buford Tower in Downtown Austin.

Hours after the April 1 fire broke out at the Buford Tower – a bell tower and landmark that used to serve as a drill tower for the Austin Fire Department – firefighters responded to a separate fire at the State homeless camp on the Bastrop Highway. Damage was reported at four units at the homeless camp, but there were no reported injuries.

The third fire broke out at a homeless camp located in the 1100 block of S. Interstate 35. Details are limited on that particular fire.

In the last 24 hours, the Austin Fire Department has responded 11 times to homeless camp fires, but eight of those fires were not out of control.

Those eight fires were violating open burning guidelines. A fire is in violation of the City's guidelines when it's within 25 feet of a building or it's happening in a green space or greenbelt. The most recent violations firefighters had to respond to happened at camps in the 5900 block of East Riverside Drive and the 400 block of Interstate 35.

Fire crews are typically alerted about a fire in violation when passersby see smoke or fire. It's usually a campfire, cooking fire or a warming fire in the homeless camps.

AFD told KVUE that "these are becoming more common."

Mayor Steve Adler responded to the fires Friday morning, saying the city needs to focus on housing the homeless.

"If that same fire happens in the woods to those we've forced to go back, as some are asking, people may well die," Adler said. "This fire was horrible, as was the one last night at the Governor’s Camp Esperanza. Let’s get people out of tents everywhere. Let's actually get people housed, not just hide them.”

Austin City Councilmember Mackenzie Kelly said she was "astonished" by makeshift campsites next to the tower. She urged Austinites to vote in favor of Proposition B in the upcoming May 1 election, calling it "a public safety issue."

The proposition asks voters whether to reinstate the City's ban on homeless camping and was added to the May ballot after a successful petition.