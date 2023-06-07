Fire at wine shop difficult to battle, SAFD says

A spokesman for SAFD said the building is what firefighters say is a very "dangerous building" in which to battle a blaze inside.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefghters worked to extinguish a fire at a wine shop on the north side of town early Thursday.

SAFD responded to reports of a structure fire at JS Fine Wine & Spirits along West Rhapsody Drive near West Avenue around 4 a.m.

Officials say the fire originated in the back side of the building in a storage area. A spokesman for SAFD said the building is what firefighters say is a very "dangerous building" in which to battle a blaze inside. The windows were boarded up windows with bars on them, making it difficult to gain access to fight th efire.

Firefighters found heavy smoke when they arrived, and said they had trouble getting access to inside the building to battle the blaze. They ended up bringing in a ladder truck to fight the fire from above, officials say.

The showroom of the business just suffered smoke damage, but the back store room was heavily damaged.

No estimate on the amount of damges caused by the fire were provided. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

